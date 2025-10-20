A Customer Called Out Dollar Tree For Raising Prices On Some Items

I guess maybe it shouldn’t be called Dollar Tree anymore, huh…?

A shopper named Maddi posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how prices have risen at her local Dollar Tree store.

Maddi walked around a Dollar Tree store in her viral video and showed viewers all the items she saw marked with red dots in the store.

What does that mean, you might be asking yourself…

Well, the red dots mean that those particular items cost MORE than one dollar.

The caption to Maddi’s video reads, “Crash out pending.”

Indeed…

Here’s the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer chimed in.

Maybe it’s time that Dollar General stores change their name…

