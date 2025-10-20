October 20, 2025 at 10:55 am

A Customer Posted A Video Of A Filthy Taco Bell Kitchen

by Matthew Gilligan

Maybe sometimes it’s better to NOT see what’s going on behind the scenes…

A TikTokker named Chance posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers the disgusting state of the kitchen at a Taco Bell restaurant.

Chance’s video shows two Taco Bell workers in a kitchen…and it’s a pretty disgusting scene, to be honest.

In the video’s caption, Chance wrote, “Do better, Taco Bell.”

That place needs a cleaning from floor to ceiling!

Check out the video.

Do better @tacobell #tacobell #nasty #dirty

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker chimed in.

That place needs to cleaned top-to-bottom by some professionals!

The Sifter