A Customer Said Chick-fil-A Workers Searched Her Car After She Said She Didn’t Get All Of Her Food
by Matthew Gilligan
This is a little over the top!
A woman named Keymeyah took to TikTok and showed viewers the drastic measures Chick-fil-A workers took when she said she didn’t get all the food she ordered.
The video shows a Chick-fil-A worker going through two bags from the restaurant that were on the floor of Keymeyah’s car.
She wrote in the caption, “They searched my vehicle bc they thought I was lying about them missing my 8 count nugget. They refused to give me anything until they searched my vehicle to see if I was lying.”
Keymeyah said this happened at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Harvey, Louisiana.
In one of the video’s comments, the TikTokker said, “They was wrong and didn’t even apologize.”
Take a look at the video.
@keymeyah_da_hustla
I once visited the Chick-fil-A location on Manhattan Blvd in Harvey, LA. They searched my vehicle bc they thought I was lying about them missing my 8ct nugget. They refused to give me anything until they searched my vehicle to see if I was lying. 😭😭😭 fyp, foryou, viral, #trending #wthelly #chickfila #chicfila #ikyfl #nola @Chick-fil-A
And this is what viewers had to say.
This person chimed in.
Another individual shared their thoughts.
And this TikTokker spoke up.
That was a bit excessive, wasn’t it…?
