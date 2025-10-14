A Customer Said Chick-fil-A Workers Searched Her Car After She Said She Didn’t Get All Of Her Food

This is a little over the top!

A woman named Keymeyah took to TikTok and showed viewers the drastic measures Chick-fil-A workers took when she said she didn’t get all the food she ordered.

The video shows a Chick-fil-A worker going through two bags from the restaurant that were on the floor of Keymeyah’s car.

She wrote in the caption, “They searched my vehicle bc they thought I was lying about them missing my 8 count nugget. They refused to give me anything until they searched my vehicle to see if I was lying.”

Keymeyah said this happened at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Harvey, Louisiana.

In one of the video’s comments, the TikTokker said, “They was wrong and didn’t even apologize.”

Take a look at the video.

That was a bit excessive, wasn’t it…?

