October 24, 2025 at 2:55 pm

A Customer Shared How She Got A Discount On Her Prescription. – ‘That’s America for you.’

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@lananaanaa

Fact: healthcare in America is a bit of a train wreck.

That’s not a knock on the hard-working doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals, I’m talking about the insane amounts of money regular people have to pay for care and prescriptions.

Okay, now that my rant is out of the way, let’s move on to the story.

A woman named Lana posted a video on TikTok and told viewers how she got a discount on a prescription at a pharmacy.

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@lananaanaa

Lana said she went to a pharmacy recently and was told that the prescription she was picking up was going to cost $45.

But Lana decided to take things into her own hands…

She asked if there was a way to lower the price of the medicine, and the worker told her that the pharmacy had a coupon that would cut the price to only $20.

woman talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@lananaanaa

Lana told viewers, “I don’t know why America is like this.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “That’s America for you.”

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@lananaanaa

Take a look at the video.

@lananaanaa

That’s America for you #pharmacy #prescription #prescriptions #medication #medications #medicationtiktok #pharmacyproblems #drugprices #walgreens #walgreenscouponing #walgreensdeals #walgreensfinds #drugstore

♬ original sound – Lana

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person shared a story.

Screenshot 2025 08 25 at 1.21.52 PM A Customer Shared How She Got A Discount On Her Prescription. Thats America for you.

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 08 25 at 1.22.01 PM A Customer Shared How She Got A Discount On Her Prescription. Thats America for you.

And this TikTok user weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 08 25 at 1.22.31 PM A Customer Shared How She Got A Discount On Her Prescription. Thats America for you.

Healthcare is America doesn’t make a whole lot sense, does it?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter