A Customer Shared How She Got A Discount On Her Prescription. – ‘That’s America for you.’

Fact: healthcare in America is a bit of a train wreck.

That’s not a knock on the hard-working doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals, I’m talking about the insane amounts of money regular people have to pay for care and prescriptions.

Okay, now that my rant is out of the way, let’s move on to the story.

A woman named Lana posted a video on TikTok and told viewers how she got a discount on a prescription at a pharmacy.

Lana said she went to a pharmacy recently and was told that the prescription she was picking up was going to cost $45.

But Lana decided to take things into her own hands…

She asked if there was a way to lower the price of the medicine, and the worker told her that the pharmacy had a coupon that would cut the price to only $20.

Lana told viewers, “I don’t know why America is like this.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “That’s America for you.”

Take a look at the video.

Healthcare is America doesn’t make a whole lot sense, does it?

