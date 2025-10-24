A Customer’s Special-Needs Daughter Was Upset When They Were Out Of Pretzels, So Another Shopper’s Bought Her Some To Cheer Her Up

Listen, I know things are rough out there in the world right now, but there are still bright spots…

And this story is one of them!

Read on to get all the details!

Helped a mom with a treat for her daughter and ended up feeling amazing. “I’m in line for the cafe at Sam’s. There’s a mother in front of me with a special needs daughter. The daughter kept asking for a pretzel and the mom patiently told her soon it will be their turn. Once it was their turn order, the employee stated they had no pretzels ready and didn’t know when they would.

Uh oh…

I could literally see this mom’s shoulders drop in defeat. They ordered and went to their table. I ordered and while I was waiting, used the app to order pretzels for her daughter. By the time I had gotten my order and eaten, they had already left the store. I walked to my car, with the pretzels and parked right in front of me was the family loading their groceries.

How nice!

I walked up to the mom and said, “Excuse me. I overheard you asking for a pretzel and I didn’t know which one your daughter liked, so I got both.” The look on the mom’s face as she unbuckled her daughter and let her choose which pretzel just warmed my heart. She then thanked me and have me a hug I didn’t even know I needed. I’ve never been so happy to buy something in my life.”

Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.

This person chimed in.

Another reader was impressed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another reader spoke up.

And this person shared their thoughts.

We need more of this in the world these days!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!