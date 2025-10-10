October 10, 2025 at 4:55 am

A Dad Pretended To Be A Secret Service Agent When He Picked Up His Daughter From School After She Became Class President

by Matthew Gilligan

This is the good stuff!

A mom named Lydia posted a sweet video on TikTok that showed her husband dress up and play the part of a Secret Service agent to pick up their daughter from school after she was elected president of her class.

The video showed Lydia’s daughter walking out of school and the text overlay reads, “POV: Your daughter wins class president so your husband does car line-Secret Service style.”

Lydia’s husband played the part perfectly and said, “The eagle has landed! Anybody have eyes on the eagle?”

The couple’s other daughter was in the backseat of the car and said, “I’ll tell you when I have eyes on the eagle.”

Lydia’s husband then played “Hail to the Chief” over the car’s stereo system.

This went off without a hitch!

Check out the video.

If there’s one thing we’re going to do as a family it’s hype each other up! #classpresident #dadanddaughter #fyp

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This viewer was impressed.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

This was the wholesome story you didn’t know you needed today!

