A Delivery Driver Hauled A Sofa Bed Into A Customer’s Home, So He Couldn’t Believe She Demanded A Refund Minutes Later

Retail workers see it all, from picky shoppers to last-minute buyer’s remorse.

One furniture store delivery driver soon learned that when customers don’t fully read the tags on their purchases, a routine drop-off can quickly spiral into a full-blown argument.

Customer Orders A Couch. When We Delivered It, They Claim We Gave The Wrong One. I just remembered this story from my time working at a furniture store as a delivery driver. The furniture store I used to work at—9 times out of 10—if a customer saw something on the display floor they wanted, we’d just take the item off the floor.

This was a good deal for all involved, but there was a catch.

That way, the sales staff wouldn’t have to order a new one, they could replace it with something different, and the customer would get their piece of furniture rather quickly. We didn’t have storage, so it was one of those things where if it was on the floor, it would be our only one. So this one day, a customer bought a couch off the floor, asking for it to be delivered.

So the delivery workers got to work getting the furniture into the customer’s home.

Me and a coworker later in the day prepped the couch, groaning amongst ourselves because it was a sofa bed. Those things are heavy and awkward, especially when you have to get them into houses. We loaded up, wrapped the couch up, and delivered it. It took us about 15 minutes to get through the narrow doors and set it in the customer’s living room.

But then the customer uttered six words no delivery driver wants to hear.

As we unwrapped the couch, checking over everything to make sure it worked correctly—including the pull-out bed—suddenly the customer said, “That’s not the couch I ordered.”

The delivery driver tries to reason with the customer, but she’s as stubborn as can be.

We asked her what she meant, and she replied, “I did not order a sofa bed.” I told her this was the couch that was on our show floor that she picked out. She argued back that it was the same style, but the one she wanted didn’t have a sofa bed.

He reminds her about the store’s policy on selling furniture off the floor.

We again told her that this was the very one she looked at on the floor, because we carried it out of the showroom after she bought it, and that there was a tag on there very clearly saying it was a sofa bed. She said she didn’t want it if it was a sofa bed, so me and my coworker told her she was going to have to call the associate she bought the unit from.

So she calls the store, and shocker, the associate agrees with the delivery driver.

She called, and I could hear her asking the associate why she got a sofa bed. The associate informed her that this was the very couch she picked, and that she didn’t mention she did not want a sofa bed. She only saw the couch, sat on it, and said she wanted to buy it. She told the associate it was no good to her because it had a sofa bed.

The store gives this customer a better deal than she deserved, but of course, it still wasn’t enough for her.

So my associate told us over the phone to bring it back, and informed the customer she’d be refunded the money for the couch—but not the delivery fee. The customer was a little annoyed by that, apparently since she thought she was returning the couch, she should get the delivery fee refunded. Me and my coworker just loaded the couch back up and brought it back to the store.

The delivery crew couldn’t help but shake their heads at this woman.

After all this trouble, the sofa bed ended up right back where it started.

Difficult customers like these really make you earn every cent of your paycheck.

