A Different Kind Of Tip Jar Is Popping Up That Makes Having No Cash No Excuse

by Ben Auxier

We’re living in an increasingly cashless society as forms of electronic payment just become way more convenient to deal with.

One downside of this is that casual tipping has become difficult.

Enter the digital tip jar, as shown off by TikTok user @light_travels:

“A new way of tipping right here”

“So I just put it in, pull it out.”

“Uh-oh, that’s dangerous.”

@light_travels

The new digital way to tip! #tipping #digital

♬ original sound – Light Travels Inc

Some are in favor.

2025 09 06 17 16 39 A Different Kind Of Tip Jar Is Popping Up That Makes Having No Cash No Excuse

But what about taxes?

2025 09 06 17 16 56 A Different Kind Of Tip Jar Is Popping Up That Makes Having No Cash No Excuse

Some had this specific policy:

2025 09 06 17 17 17 A Different Kind Of Tip Jar Is Popping Up That Makes Having No Cash No Excuse

Others just had jokes.

2025 09 06 17 17 24 A Different Kind Of Tip Jar Is Popping Up That Makes Having No Cash No Excuse

While I do understand that tip creep has gotten unsustainable, I wouldn’t rule out tipping the folks behind the counter.

I worked at a pizza chain when I was 17 – too young to drive for hire so I couldn’t do deliveries.

I promise you those of us stuck in the back making the food worked way harder and got paid less because nobody tipped us.

