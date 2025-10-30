A Driver Found A Parking Spot In A Crowded Area, And They Parked In It Even Though A Woman Said She Was Saving The Spot For Her Friends

This drives me NUTS.

AITA for taking a parking spot that a couple was trying to save for their friends? “I was in an artsy area of downtown Dallas earlier where parking can be VERY hard to find. I noticed an empty spot on the side of the road so I pulled a U-turn to get back to it.

Ugh…

As I pulled up there was a couple standing in the middle of it. I didn’t think much about it and set my car up to parallel park. As I’m pulling back into the spot they start screaming at me that this spot isn’t available and I can’t park there. I don’t see a car so I keep pulling back into it.

They kept right on moving!

The girl gets behind my car and tries to physically stop me from pulling back so I just slow down to a crawl and slowly keep pulling back. She then comes to my passenger door and tries to open it, but luckily my doors were locked. She’s screaming at me through me closed window this whole time. I finish parking and get out of my car and go to pay the meter.

What a psycho.

She proceeds to get in my face and keep screaming at me. “Do you get off on being an *******?” “Do you realize what a piece of **** you are?” “Our friends are right down the road, we’re saving this spot for them.” I pay my meter, take a picture of them and say “I’ve got your faces, don’t **** with my car.” Am I the ******* for taking this spot that the couple was physically trying to prevent me from taking? Is there some unwritten rule about people reserving a parking spot that I don’t know about? As far as I know, if there isn’t a car there the the spot is fair game.”

Things can get pretty heated when it comes to parking spots in busy areas…

