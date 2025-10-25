A Driver Saw A Man Who Missed His Bus And Was Stranded On The Side Of The Road, So He Pulled Over And Gave Him A Ride

I’m not one to advocate for picking up random strangers in your car, but it’s stories like the one you’re about to read that restore my faith in humanity!

I just did a good deed I have been waiting to do for YEARS! “This happened about an hour ago… As a person who used to rely on the city bus to get around while I was in school and for a bit after, I know the frustration of just missing the bus, especially after you run for it and the driver probably sees you running but drives off nonetheless (I get it, they have a schedule to keep).

So for years I have resolved that if I ever see that happen, I’m gonna pick the person up and drive them past the bus and let them off at the next stop. Most times I’m driving, my wife and my dog are in the car so it is sort of a no-go. But when I’m driving by myself, I’m usually on the lookout for this. Today I got up to make some spicy red pasta sauce and realized I needed one more ingredient, so I drove over the neighborhood Publix. As I’m leaving the parking lot to come back home, I see a guy running through the crosswalk waving.

I’m thinking about pasta sauce at this point but I look to my right and there’s a city bus driving away and this man waving his arms. The bus line is sort of going my way, though I usually cut through the neighborhood next to ours to avoid the traffic on Biscayne Blvd., the main street through this part of Miami. And my inner voice was like “You’ve been preparing for this moment for years.” So I do a right on red, pull up next to the bus stop, roll down the window and say, ‘Get in fella, we’ll catch up with him.’

The guy just starts laughing and says “Seriously?” and I say “Yeah, come on.” He hops in still laughing. He’s super upbeat. He’s maybe 60-65 years old with a slight Haitian accent, so I figure he’s probably been in this area for a while before it started gentrifying. So it felt really great to do something nice like this. It took about 15 blocks to get in front of the bus and drop him at a stop. And really, we just laughed the whole way. I shook his hand, told him “Happy New Year” and that was that. It has probably been close to a decade I’ve had this good deed on my mind, so 2025 is already off to a great start!”

