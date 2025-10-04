A Driver Showed How She Dealt With A Rude Stranger Who Honked At Her. – ‘I live here now.’

What happened to manners?

Or patience?

What about kindness?

It seems like it all went out the window in recent years!

But maybe there is a way to fight back against such indiscretions…

A woman named Winnie posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she handled a rude driver who decided to honk at her.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Sitting in my parked car minding my own business.”

Winnie said, “Somebody just honked at me, so I am going to count the loose change at the bottom of my purse now.”

She added, “There’s a lot of change in here, too, and I’m really bad at keeping count. Oops, I lost count.”

In the video’s caption, Winnie wrote, “I live here now.”

I wonder how long she ended up staying there…

Here’s the video.

And here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared a story.

It pays to be patient, friends…

