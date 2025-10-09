A Family Comes In Looking For New Bikes Right At Closing, But When They Return A Second Time, Employees Are Left Stunned

No one who works in retail (or restaurant service) likes to see customers coming in the door a few minutes before closing.

Alas, they love to remind us that we are still open, so there isn’t much to be done.

This bike shop staff tried their best to be polite, but when the family came back a second night in a row, they weren’t sure what to make of it all.

Here are all of the details.

My family needs bikes!!! I use to work at a bike shop as a mechanic, but when there were customers on the floor and all the salesman were busy, it was expected for me to assist them. Unlike a lot of family owned bike shops, we are open on the weekends, and close the same time each day. This is important later. So, it’s a Saturday afternoon and we are just getting ready to close. It’s five minutes to the hour and everyone is just ready to get out of there and ride. Unfortunately for us, a family rolls up to the store wanting to buy bikes. It’s a father, his wife, and his son. They all want bikes and none of them have any clue as to what they need or have any basic knowledge of bicycles. In our store, it’s policy to assist customers like we would at any time of the day even if we are closing at that time.

They wander around the store asking questions, completely oblivious to the fact that we are closing, even when all the other employees are clearly getting the store ready to be locked up for the night. They eventually realize, but aren’t in any rush to leave. In fact, the father starts talking to my coworker about his use of rogaine, and how it hasn’t affected his intimate life at all. My coworker is visibly cringing, but he carries on. 45 minutes after we close and these people finally leave. We are all very annoyed at this point, because not only did they waste our time, but they didn’t buy anything from us either. The father on the way out even said, “oh you guys close at blah blah, whoops!” We are all annoyed but finally they leave and are out of our hair.

The next day, (Sunday) it’s five minutes to close and guess who shows up. It’s the same family. Now, the first time they did this it was an honest mistake. But this time they know we close at the same time on weekends, and still arrive five minutes until we are about to shut our doors. Me and my coworkers all look at each other playing a silent game of “nose goes” to see who has to deal with these obnoxious people. This time, it’s clear they want to buy bikes and take them home with them. Fine, whatever, take your bike and leave. But before they can do that, all of them insist on test riding the bikes. I swear these people have no consideration, and just take all the time they can when me and my coworkers just want to go home. So yada yada yada, they test ride and end up buying the bikes.

The father right before leaving then asks, “hey, can you help me load these bikes on my car?” Yeah sure, that’s something we normally offer anyways. We get out to the car and this guy wants to load three adult bikes into a Toyota Corolla with three people riding in it. I tell him this is going to be an extremely tight fit, and he might want to consider leaving the bikes and coming back for them the next day, or at least only taking one or two. He insists they will fit and opens the trunk. As he does this he exclaims “oh, I forgot all of this was in here!” The dudes trunk is packed to the brim with crap. He then goes “can you help me move this around so I can put the bikes in?” Yeah sure dude whatever, you should have thought of this earlier.

We end up only getting two of the bikes in the car, and the father tells his wife to take the car, he’s going to ride home. I ask him where he lives so I can give him the safest route possible, and turns out the only way to his home is right along major highways. None of them purchased helmets, and I strongly advise him to just leave the bike and get it tomorrow. He insists on riding it home and without another word takes off into the sunset. No lights, no helmet, nothing. And that’s the last I ever saw of them. Good riddance.

