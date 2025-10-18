A Father’s Rude Family Tried To Force A Superhero Theme On His Son, But He Honored His Son’s Wishes And Threw Him A Princess Party Instead

People often think they know what’s best for kids, even when they’re not the ones raising them.

I didn’t listen to my dad’s demand I (35M) adopted my son (3) when he was a baby.

His family hasn’t exactly been welcoming.

Nobody in my family likes him because he has autism and a mild case of Down syndrome, and because he is adopted. They have this mindset that he isn’t part of the family, which both ticks me off and breaks my heart for my son. So, I don’t listen to them.

But that doesn’t stop them from trying to backseat parent anyway.

But recently, my dad called and demanded—yes, demanded—that I give my son a superhero-themed birthday party. My son, however, wanted a Disney princess-themed party.

So he decided this is exactly what his son would get.

I listened to my son because he hates superheroes and only watches the princess movies, shows, and YouTube videos. I support my son in whatever he likes.

Then his family really lays on the dramatics.

But my family decided to send me a picture of my dad crying because I didn’t listen to him. They said I have to apologize to him, and they claimed they don’t have to apologize for hating my son. I admit this next part I’m not super proud of, and I’m a little ashamed of myself for it.

So he decided to kick up his rebellion a notch higher.

I took a video of myself and my son having a tea party. While my son wasn’t looking, I subtly flipped off the camera and smiled, then I sent the video to them.

This tea party rebellion was totally worth it.

What did Reddit think?

Maybe it’s time to stop trying to salvage a relationship that just isn’t there.

This commenter wants to make sure they’re reading this right.

Is this “grandpa” invested or not, because this redditor is getting some major mixed signals.

This commenter tries to psychoanalyze what exactly may be going on in this guy’s head.

He was determined to throw his son the party of his dreams.

And if his dad didn’t like it, then he could keep crying about it.

