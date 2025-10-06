A Frantic Customer Demanded That An Employee Give Them A Discount On A Service That Was Already Pretty Cheap

Every day a person works in customer service is like a roll of the dice…

Your poor planning is not my emergency. “I was reminded of this interaction that happened a month or so ago and thought you all would appreciate it. I was scheduled to open the store and had arrived 15-20 minutes early. As I head to the bathroom to change, I hear someone try to open the locked door followed by knocking on the window.

I ignore it and change. There’s knocking again when I come out of the bathroom. I still ignore it and wait in the back until it’s to open. I’ve barely made it back to the counter when a customer comes in holding a plastic bag of papers. “I need these shredded and I need you go fast. I have an appointment at 10 am.” It is currently 10:01 am. I have them set the papers on the scale and I get the weight. I ring the total up. “That’ll be $5.25.”

They make a scandalized gasp. “So expensive! Can you give me a discount?” “No. Have a good day.””

Some customers just can’t be pleased, no matter what.

