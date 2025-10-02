A Homeowner Said His Taxes Are Going Much Higher After He Renovated His House. – ‘The price of everything has doubled.’

Jeez, talk about getting royally screwed over…

A man posted a video on TikTok and vented because his property taxes are going to triple after the city where he lives reassessed its value.

The man told viewers, “My taxes are gonna triple. It’s getting to the point where I can’t even afford to live in a house that I bought almost 15 years ago.”

He continued, “I bought this place for a little over 130K. It was a complete ******* dump, inside and out. Since I have purchased it, I’ve put about $120,000 cash into it. Well, they come along and reassess it. My taxes are gonna triple.”

The man then said, “I busted my ***, inside and out. Landscaping, roof. Gutted half the place.”

The TikTokker added, “The price of everything has doubled.”

In the video’s text overlay, he wrote, “Can’t afford it anymore?”

How is this even legal?!

