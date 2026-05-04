The “Victim” Pivot: How One Mother Managed to Turn Her Daughter’s Wedding Disaster Into a Story About Her Own Feelings

You hear a lot of stories about Bridezillas turning into monsters while planning their weddings, but this tale is different.

It’s about a mom who decided to go off the rails during her daughter’s wedding, and it ain’t pretty, folks.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

AITA for refusing to apologize for my mom feeling left out of my wedding? “Last March, my husband (30M) and I (32F) had a small wedding. Since then, things with my mom have been a total mess. For background info- my dad passed away several years ago. Before the wedding: Once we got engaged, I tried to talk to my mom about our ideas for the wedding. My mom can’t stand social events and weddings specifically (she thinks they’re a “waste of money” and an “inconvenience to guests”).

Yikes…

She kept pressuring us to elope or have a micro-wedding. Keep in mind that she *wasn’t paying for anything*. After telling her “no” a dozen times, I finally snapped and told her to drop it. After that, she completely shut down and lost interest. I still tried to involve her by inviting her to the florist, dress alterations, offering to go shopping for her MOB outfit but she was always “too busy” or just uninterested. I even asked her to get ready with me in the bridal suite, but she refused saying she’d rather get ready at home because she “didn’t want to socialize.”

Her mom is a real piece of work!

She even skipped the rehearsal dinner because she “didn’t feel wanted.” The wedding day: On the day of, she showed up to the bridal suite with my uncle in tow. The room was tiny with zero privacy and I didn’t want a man in there while we were all changing. Since she refused to leave his side she got incredibly offended that she wasn’t allowed to stay. For the record- she was already completely ready (outfit/hair/makeup) so she would’ve been the only one NOT being exposed. Then, immediately after the ceremony, she tried to leave. She actually told my maid of honor to tell me goodbye because she was just… leaving? It took multiple people convincing her to stay just to take photos and say a proper goodbye.

How sad…

It was a huge, disappointing scene. She missed the reception entirely and of course, this was incredibly noticeable to all of our guests. Present day: She’s been crying to relatives and her friends about how disappointed she is that she wasn’t included and claiming I’ve “pushed her out of my life.” She’s refusing to have a real conversation with me until I apologize for not taking her feelings into consideration. I feel like I spent months begging her to be involved only for her to blow me off, but now she’s acting like it was my fault that she wasn’t involved. AITA for refusing to apologize?”

Folks on Reddit spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

This individual agreed.

This person said she’s NTA.

Yikes…this bride’s mom sounds like a real handful!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a sister who schemed to ruin her siblings’ wedding.