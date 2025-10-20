A Job Seeker With Felony Convictions Tried To Get A Job At A Popeyes Restaurant

If you work the drive-thru window at a fast food joint, you never really know what you’re gonna encounter!

In this viral TikTok video, a woman posted a video that showed the interesting interaction she had with a Popeyes drive-thru worker.

The TikTokker asked the worker about job openings and he told her they are hiring.

She responded by saying, “I’m a felon. Do y’all hire felons?”

The worker replied, “Depending on what you did.”

And that’s when things got interesting…

The woman told the worker that she’d been in prison for manslaughter and for robbing two banks.

The worker replied, “You’re scaring me, ma’am.”

Wow…

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual noticed something funny…

I have a feeling she won’t be landing this position…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁