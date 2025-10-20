October 20, 2025 at 8:49 am

A Job Seeker With Felony Convictions Tried To Get A Job At A Popeyes Restaurant

by Matthew Gilligan

man at a popeyes restaurant

TikTok/@bigmommey

If you work the drive-thru window at a fast food joint, you never really know what you’re gonna encounter!

In this viral TikTok video, a woman posted a video that showed the interesting interaction she had with a Popeyes drive-thru worker.

man in a drive-thru window

TikTok/@bigmommey

The TikTokker asked the worker about job openings and he told her they are hiring.

She responded by saying, “I’m a felon. Do y’all hire felons?”

The worker replied, “Depending on what you did.”

man working at a popeyes

TikTok/@bigmommey

And that’s when things got interesting…

The woman told the worker that she’d been in prison for manslaughter and for robbing two banks.

The worker replied, “You’re scaring me, ma’am.”

Wow…

man in a drive-thru

TikTok/@bigmommey

Check out the video.

@bigmommey

#discrimination #nojob #hireme #felon #popeyes #fyp #viral

♬ original sound – BIG MOMMEY

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 11.12.05 AM A Job Seeker With Felony Convictions Tried To Get A Job At A Popeyes Restaurant

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 11.12.18 AM A Job Seeker With Felony Convictions Tried To Get A Job At A Popeyes Restaurant

And this individual noticed something funny…

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 11.12.39 AM A Job Seeker With Felony Convictions Tried To Get A Job At A Popeyes Restaurant

I have a feeling she won’t be landing this position…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter