A Lawyer Offered Advice To People After A Man Was Evicted For Living In A Storage Unit

Folks, if you’re gonna do something illegal, it’s probably not a good idea to post about it on social media.

And this TikTokker knows all about it…because she’s a lawyer!

Her name is Alicia and she posted a video in response to a video about a man who went viral on TikTok after he talked about living in his storage unit.

Alicia told viewers, “When I say don’t record yourself doing a crime, edit the video, put commentary, and post it online, y’all just be ignoring me.”

She talked about the man who was living in his storage unit and she told viewers that what the man did was illegal.

Alicia said she wasn’t surprised that the man got evicted from the storage unit…because he bragged about it on social media.

She said, “I just want us all to take this lesson. Take heed. Stop recording yourself doing **** you ain’t supposed to be doing and posting it online. That’s it, that’s all.”

Point taken!

She makes some good points…

