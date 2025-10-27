A New Employee Showed Up Late On Her First Day, And After An Hour, Took A Break To Smoke In The Bathroom, Which Forced The Manager To Fire Her

Grocery stores are always looking to hire people to do various jobs, some of whom work out well, and others…not so much.

When a woman was hired to work in this store, she showed up late, lied about it, asked for a break after an hour, and then went to smoke in the bathroom.

The manager in this story had to fire her before her first shift was done, and the crazy lady actually asked for the forms so she could get unemployment.

The Woman Who Worked One Day I worked at a grocery store at a full service meat counter – this means if you wanted any type of meat (steaks, chicken, fish, etc – not deli meats) you had to get it from me behind a counter.

If you have the money, you want the best cuts of meat.

This place was also in a fairly rich neighborhood, so we had plenty of entitled customers. Names have been changed in this article.

I’m intrigued.

This is the story of the woman who worked only one day. This took place right after a massive storm took out power all across town (the town ended up without power for weeks), and our store just happened to be one of the first places to get it back. This woman was a regular customer, but was not our typical clientele – she was most likely living on welfare, was very disheveled in appearance (but not homeless), and loved to come into our store.

She must really love this store.

Every time she came in, she would tell the cashiers how she was constantly applying for a job here, and once they gave her a job everything would be perfect and her life would turn around. After a few months of this bragging, we decided to help her and actually gave her a job – she seemed like a lovely lady and we were short staffed due to the storm.

That is sweet that she is so happy.

I wasn’t there when she was told she got the job, but I heard she started sobbing and gave the store manager a hug, thanking him over and over until she left. On her first day, there was another small storm – this would be perfect for her, as the rain usually keeps out customers, limiting traffic so she can learn the basics easier.

Yikes, why would she be late on her first day.

However, when the time came for her to clock in at 10, she was nowhere to be seen. We wondered where she was, hoping she was able to make it here okay. Ten minutes later, nothing. Fifteen minutes, still nothing. Twenty minutes, we were really starting to get worried something may have happened to her.

Well, it’s about time she showed up!

She finally shows up at 10:30, looking for the working assistant manager, Kelly. Kelly was Meat Manager’s wife, and very good at her job. She usually trains the cashiers, as she is also the manager of the front end. So, as Kelly is teaching the woman how to use our clock in system (at this point we had one that scanned our hands and fingerprints to recognize who was clocking in), she mentions to the woman the fact that she is 30 minutes late to her shift.

Wow, she is going to give attitude after coming in late?

The woman casually says she is not late, and that she is actually perfectly on time. Red Flag Count: 1. Kelly then points to the screen on the hand scanner. Kelly: “Look, the clock here says 10:35. You showed up here five minutes ago and all I did was give you your employee ID.”

Ok, this lady is just crazy.

Woman:”…Well your clocks must be calibrated wrong then. You should really get that fixed.” Red Flag Count: 2. So we work on getting her to a register to train her on the POS system, as she is only supposed to be there until 2. At 11:30 she notices the younger kids who were there before here going on lunch break. She decides that this is a good time to ask when she can take her lunch break.

I’m sure they will tell her when she gets a break.

Woman: “Hey Kelly, when can I go on lunch?” Kelly: “Well, actually because you’re only meant for a four hour shift, company policy dictates you don’t get a break. You get 15 minutes with no punch out for 5 hours, 15 with punch out for 6 hours, and half an hour with punch out for 7 and up.”

I can’t believe she would do this on her very first day.

Woman:”…Really? There’s no way I can go out real quick?” She tried to give Kelly crocodile tears and puppy dog eyes. Red Flag count: 3 Kelly: “I’m sorry, maybe later though – you’ve only been here for an hour.”

Fast forward 15 minutes to 11:45, where she once again piped up to Kelly,

Well, I guess sometimes nature calls.

Woman: “Kelly, do you think you can hold the front end down here? I need to use the restroom.” Kelly agrees, and the woman left to the bathrooms, which are located in the employee break room.

This is just unbelievable.

A few minutes later, kids in the break room are reporting a terrible smell. After fifteen minutes, the woman emerged from the women’s room, with the distinct smell of cigarette smoke. Red Flag count: INFINITY. Our store is a strictly no smoking area, if you want to smoke you have to do it outside.

Is she even trying to hide it?

Kelly went into the ladies room to investigate the smell (which had now started bleeding through to the meat department as seafood is right next to the break room) and the woman had lit a cigarette, enjoyed her smoke, put it out on the toilet seat, melting the plastic, and didn’t flush it away. Reasonably upset, Kelly brought the woman to the back room and asked her what that was all about.

Already playing the victim.

She explained she thought that Kelly was being unreasonable to her, and since she couldn’t take her smoke break with lunch, she decided that it would be best to take it in the bathroom. When asked why she had to melt the toilet seat, her only response was “Where else am I supposed to put it? You guys don’t do the whole smoking indoors thing“.

I agree with the managers here, they can’t keep her around.

Knowing that she was aware of the smoking policy when she violated it was enough to force Kelly’s hand into firing her. She consulted with the store manager and he agreed. When they gave her the news, her reaction was what we had more or less expected of her now: Kelly: “I’m sorry Woman, but you’re fired. This is ridiculous, you’ve only been here an hour and a half-“

Does she think they don’t know what time she arrived.

Woman: “What?! No! And I’ve been here two hours! I got here at 10!” Kelly: “You showed up at 10:30. You vandalized store property-” Woman: “Because you’re being so unfair to me! I should have a break, I’ve been here long enough to get one!” Kelly:(clearly very fed up with the interruptions now)”Woman get out.”

Honestly, she doesn’t deserve a paycheck.

Woman: “Well where’s my paycheck?” Kelly: “You will be able to get your paycheck next week on Tuesday, your time here has not been processed yet” Woman: “No! I demand my money now! I worked hard for it! You owe me exactly $16.71!” Kelly: “Woman, you will be able to pick up the check-“

There is something seriously wrong with this lady.

Woman: “No! **** you! Where is Store Manager?! I want my $16.71! SM, hearing the commotion, left his office. He didn’t need to ask what was going on, the small store made it very easy to know what was going on. SM: “Woman, you will not be getting any money until Tuesday next week.” Woman: “That’s against the law! You have to pay me!”

They really should charger for it.

SM: “Just leave already – you’re lucky we don’t charge you for the property you destroyed.” Woman: “Well then where’s my form?!” SM: “Form?”

Oh, come on lady.

Woman: “So I can get me my unemployment!” SM: “Get out. You’re not getting any forms, you’re being charged for the property you’ve damaged, so you’re not getting any paycheck. Leave. Now.”

How on Earth is this lady upset when she was the problem.

She left to her car, peeled out all over the parking lot, (this could be seen because the entire storefront is glass) and she drove in front of the store flipping the bird at everyone before she left. Looking at the clock, she didn’t even last in retail past 12:30. We never saw her again.

Well, at least they don’t have to deal with her again. How does she get through life?

Read on to see what the people in the comments think of this.

Yeah, she is almost impressive.

This commenter might know her.

She’ll never be able to hold down a job.

This person was a walking red flag.

What did she think the job was going to be?

World’s worst employee.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.