A Nurse Was Rude To Him While His Wife Had An Ultrasound, So He Got Up And Walked Out Of The Appointment

AITA for waiting in the park for my wife to finish with an ultrasound because the nurse became nasty? “My wife had to have an ultrasound for a minor medical condition. She has gone with me to several as well. No big deal. However, when the admitting nurse came in, she started asking my wife a battery of questions about whether or not she was being abused at home. (I was never asked these questions for the same procedure.)

Then she looked over at me and said snarkily, “WE have the power here.” I got up, kissed my wife and said, “I’ll be waiting in the park across the street. Call me when you’re done.” Then I walked out.

My wife informs me that she told the nurse that was uncalled for, and let her have it with both barrels so to speak. My sister, however, thinks I was being a jerk about it.”

