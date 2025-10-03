A Renter Said The Ceiling In Her Apartment Broke Open And It Was Filled With Cockroaches

YIKES!

This is scary, folks!

A New York City resident named Carol took to TikTok and told viewers about what happened when the ceiling in her apartment busted open…and things got worse from there…

Carol said she noticed a crack in her ceiling and when she messaged her landlord about it, he said he wouldn’t be able to make it to her place until the following morning.

A short time later, Carol started hearing noises in her apartment and she noticed that pieces of the ceiling were falling down.

Carol said her bathroom ceiling caved in and she told viewers, “Guess what comes with it? A million cockroaches everywhere.”

Here’s the video.

Carol posted a follow-up video and said that she left her apartment and got a hotel room.

She said, “I don’t know how I’m ever going to sleep again at my apartment knowing the scene that I just saw and a fear that the ceiling is going to cave in on me.”

The TikTokker said her landlord and workers got to her place quickly and fixed everything.

Carol said, “Overall, my spirits are up.”

This sounds like something straight out of a horror movie!

