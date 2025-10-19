A Retail Worker Was Just Making Sandwiches, But When A Customer’s Bag Of Goldfish Burst, She Turned Into An Unexpected Lifeguard

It’s amazing how quickly a slow afternoon can turn into a scene straight out of a sitcom.

One moment, the worker was making sandwiches — the next, they were helping a stranger save half a dozen goldfish from drowning on dry land.

This story was almost too crazy to even believe.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one!

The fish story About six months ago, while I was working at the sandwich counter of my job. So, there I was — I had just finished making someone’s sandwich and handed it to them, when I looked over to a table nearby, and there was water EVERYWHERE. All over the table, the chair, the floor.

What this employee saw next was even stranger.

And there’s this man, desperately holding a bag with about six goldfish in it. I realized there must be a hole in the bag and rushed to ask if he needed help. I guess none of my six co-workers cared or noticed. He asked if I could bring him some plastic cups, which I did. He started pouring the water (along with the fish) separately into these two cups.

But this was no easy fix.

One got stuck in the bag, and he’s just there, in the middle of a busy store, yanking a huge goldfish through a tiny hole before throwing it into an iced coffee cup, along with a handful of other goldfish. I asked him if he needed anything else, and he asked for two straws. I was really confused at this point, but I grabbed them for him. He popped them into the lids, thanked me again, and headed to the door.

By now, the rest of the store couldn’t take their eyes off this train wreck.

Everyone in the store was now watching him as he put his lips to one of the straws. Everyone looked shocked, thinking he was going to drink the fish water (me included). A few people even yelled out “no!”

But this customer had something else in mind.

But all he was doing was blowing in air to give them oxygen — though nobody thought it was going that way. I was left with a huge mess — soggy, fish-water-covered pieces of paper and bags. It took me about 10 minutes to clean it up. As I was finishing, my manager walked in after a meeting and asked what I was cleaning up.

Then the customer came back one last time.

Before I could tell her, the fish-man came back, handed me a toonie, and thanked me for the help with his fish. My manager: “What fish? We sell coffee and sandwiches?” So far, the best and most interesting thing to ever happen at work.

No employee manual can prepare you for things like this.

What did Reddit think?

This guy clearly didn’t know what was best for the fish?

Everyone knows fish love air.

This commenter is still pretty lost.

By the end of it, the floor was soaked, the customers were speechless, and the fish were swimming in iced coffee cups.

It was by far the strangest day of work this retail worker had ever had.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.