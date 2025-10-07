A Rude Customer Yelled At A Movie Theater Worker Over The Price Of Nachos, So They Didn’t Give Her A Discount

Are nachos worth yelling about?

Well, yes…

But this is a bit much!

Take a look at how this movie theater worker pulled a fast one on a rude customer.

Got screamed at over nachos. “This happened a few years ago. I was working at a small cinema chain in the UK, I’d been there for about 6 months and Frozen 2 had just came out, it was half term so we were busy a lot of days. Now all of my co workers had been there for a couple of years so they knew all the discontinued deals, I didn’t. So our cinema did deals such as you buy a regular drink & popcorn you can make it into a regular deal to save money. There were different ones, including a kids deal, which was their choice of either popcorn or hotdog, with a drink. This will be important later. So I was working a late shift on tills, and were super busy, as in line out the door busy. This was for the evening showing of Frozen I think. So a woman comes to my till with her son and asks for a kids deal with nachos.

Uh oh…

I explain, politely, ‘sorry ma’am, kids deals only comes with your choice of x y z, nachos aren’t included.’ I proceeded to explain her the different deals she could get with nachos, but obviously they weren’t as cheap as a kids deal. This lady kicks off, shouting, pointing to her side of the counter, saying ‘the sign here clearly says you can get nachos! You need to give me nachos!!’ I had no idea what sign she was talking about lol, there wasn’t any sign like that when i came on shift, and I couldn’t see it as I was on the other side of the counter.

This lady was a bit unhinged…

We literally go back and forth like this, me on the verge of tears, her getting increasingly louder and throwing her arms around ‘false advertisement!! I want my nachos!!’ Finally I radio’d my supervisor to help, she had been watching the whole thing on the cameras. She explained I was right, however you used to be able to get the nachos in the deal, but they stopped it, and covered up the sign. The new sign had fallen down, showing the old advertisement the woman ended up buying a normal nacho deal. But the rub is, if she had been nice, I would’ve just given her nachos and put it through as a kids deal. But she was rude, so no cheap nachos for her! After the rush I went upstairs to pretend to adjust a projector and cried. Imagine screaming at a teenager on minimum wage over nachos.”

That’s what you get for being so RUDE.

