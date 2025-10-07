A Shopper Helped People Out Who Thought He Worked At Walmart, And Then A Manager Noticed And Told Him He Needed To Get Back To Work

You gotta be careful these days about what you wear to different businesses…

Because you might get mistaken for someone who works there!

This person learned that lesson the hard way at a Walmart store, but at least we all got a good story out of it!

Read on to see what happened.

Walmart Manager. “Several years ago I made the mistake of wearing a blue polo shirt into a Walmart.

You know what’s about to happen…

As I was shopping a woman came over and asked me where something was. I pointed to the proper aisle and she went on her way. Several other shoppers saw me help her so they also asked for help. I just happened to know the answer to their questions so I helped them too.

This is hilarious!

As I resumed shopping, a Walmart manager that had seen me helping customers, came over and started yelling at me to get back to work. We both had a good laugh when he realized that I was just another customer who happened to wear the wrong shirt.”

Well, at least the manager ended up being a good sport about it.

