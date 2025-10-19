October 19, 2025 at 6:55 am

A Shopper Ordered A Bowl From Walmart Marketplace, But Got Something Completely Different Shipped To Her

by Matthew Gilligan

In case you didn’t know it, Amazon relies on third-party marketplace sellers…and that’s not always a good thing.

In fact, it can lead to some customers getting shabby, knock-off products instead of top-rate things.

And it’s happened again!

A woman named Megan posted a video on TikTok and showed what her mom got after she ordered a bowl from Walmart.

The text overlay on the video reads, “When my mom orders a bowl from Walmart…”

Megan’s mom opened up her package…but she didn’t get a bowl.

The text overlay continued, “…and it comes as a license plate.”

How did that happen?!?!

In the video’s caption, Megan wrote, “You’ll get ’em next time!”

Let’s hope so…

Here’s the video.

you’ll get em next time!!! #walmart #bowl #scammed #boomer

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person was shocked.

Another individual offered a tip.

And this viewer has been there…

That was definitely NOT what she ordered!

