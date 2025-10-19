A Shopper Ordered A Bowl From Walmart Marketplace, But Got Something Completely Different Shipped To Her
by Matthew Gilligan
In case you didn’t know it, Amazon relies on third-party marketplace sellers…and that’s not always a good thing.
In fact, it can lead to some customers getting shabby, knock-off products instead of top-rate things.
And it’s happened again!
A woman named Megan posted a video on TikTok and showed what her mom got after she ordered a bowl from Walmart.
The text overlay on the video reads, “When my mom orders a bowl from Walmart…”
Megan’s mom opened up her package…but she didn’t get a bowl.
The text overlay continued, “…and it comes as a license plate.”
How did that happen?!?!
In the video’s caption, Megan wrote, “You’ll get ’em next time!”
Let’s hope so…
Here’s the video.
@megan.schmutte
you’ll get em next time!!! #walmart #bowl #scammed #boomer
TikTokkers shared their thoughts.
This person was shocked.
Another individual offered a tip.
And this viewer has been there…
That was definitely NOT what she ordered!
If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.