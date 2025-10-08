A Shopper Showed What Her Rural Alaska Grocery Store Looked Like Only Two Days After It Was Restocked

I’ve long dreamed of visiting Alaska, but after watching this viral TikTok video, I don’t know if I’ll be moving there anytime soon…

A rural Alaska resident named Eliza posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers that grocery shopping in her area is anything but easy or convenient.

Eliza showed viewers what her local grocery store looked like only two days after the shelves had been restocked.

She said, “I live in a small town in Alaska where the barge comes once a week from Washington to Alaska. It comes every Tuesday, and it’s currently Thursday.”

Eliza continued, “It’s two days later, and this is what the store looks like.”

She showed viewers the shelves in the store, and it was pretty empty.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “At least there’s still bread!”

You gotta be tough to live up there, no doubt about it!

