October 8, 2025 at 4:48 pm

A Shopper Showed What Her Rural Alaska Grocery Store Looked Like Only Two Days After It Was Restocked

by Matthew Gilligan

woman in a grocery store

TikTok/@elizaaamyers

I’ve long dreamed of visiting Alaska, but after watching this viral TikTok video, I don’t know if I’ll be moving there anytime soon…

A rural Alaska resident named Eliza posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers that grocery shopping in her area is anything but easy or convenient.

woman in a grocery store

TikTok/@elizaaamyers

Eliza showed viewers what her local grocery store looked like only two days after the shelves had been restocked.

She said, “I live in a small town in Alaska where the barge comes once a week from Washington to Alaska. It comes every Tuesday, and it’s currently Thursday.”

empty shelves in a grocery store

TikTok/@elizaaamyers

Eliza continued, “It’s two days later, and this is what the store looks like.”

She showed viewers the shelves in the store, and it was pretty empty.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “At least there’s still bread!”

shelves in a grocery store

TikTok/@elizaaamyers

Check out the video.

@elizaaamyers

at leats there’s still bread!! #groceryshopping #comewithme #ditl #alaska #viral #fyp #errands

♬ original sound – elizaaamyers

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person asked a question.

Screenshot 2025 09 07 at 6.07.27 PM A Shopper Showed What Her Rural Alaska Grocery Store Looked Like Only Two Days After It Was Restocked

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 09 07 at 6.07.39 PM A Shopper Showed What Her Rural Alaska Grocery Store Looked Like Only Two Days After It Was Restocked

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 09 07 at 6.08.00 PM A Shopper Showed What Her Rural Alaska Grocery Store Looked Like Only Two Days After It Was Restocked

You gotta be tough to live up there, no doubt about it!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter