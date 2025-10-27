A State Park Worker Was Mistaken For A Cop By A Woman Who Couldn’t Get it Through Her Head That He Wasn’t

Get it through your thick skull…I’M NOT A COP!

I’m not a cop, lady. “This was an incident well over a decade ago. At the time, I was the supervisor for a state park. It was a Monday morning, and I was getting ready to head into town to deposit the weekend’s receipts, when my assistant told me that our work truck (a 9 year old beat-up rust bucket of a pickup truck) was almost out of gas. I normally took my own car for the bank run, but took the truck instead so I could refuel it. After finishing the banking, I stopped at a convenience store to fill up the truck and to pick up some snacks. I was in uniform, but it was the sort that’s rather standard to parks. Khaki shirt, dark pants, department patches, and I had a badge and a name plate. I wasn’t a police officer, our uniforms did not look like any police uniform in the state, and my authority was strictly limited to the parks.

Right after I entered the store, I heard an “Excuse me!” from behind me. I turned around, and there she was, a Karen. “Yes ma’am?” I replied. She started on a rant about her neighbors “feeding the bears,” and one bear had destroyed her bird feeder. It wasn’t my problem. I said “I’m sorry to hear that. You should call the game warden.” She replied “No! You’re a cop, you need to go over there and talk to them right now!”

I tried again to get through. “Ma’am, I’m a park supervisor, not a game warden. You need to contact the game wardens. I can give you their number, if you want.” It didn’t sink in. Karen insisted that I drive over there to talk to them, adding she wanted them ticketed, and that she didn’t understand why I “wasn’t doing my duty” to take care of this. This from a woman who saw me get out of a battered pickup truck with a parks department logo, and my uniform patches and name plate clearly say I work for the parks department. My patience was at an end.

“Lady. One more time. I AM NOT A POLICE OFFICER. I have no authority to talk to your neighbors, and I’ve told you who you need to call. Please let me finish my shopping and get back to my park.” With that, I walked away away from her, grabbed some snacks, paid for them, and left, all the while listening to her complaining to other customers about the “lazy cops in this area who won’t do their job.” I just shook my head about it on the way back to the park. The next weekend, the game warden for the area stopped by to see how things were going, and to check people’s fishing licenses.

I told him about my run in with Karen, and he said “Oh, so you’re the “lazy cop” she was complaining about! Yeah, she called, and told him what happened. It turned out that “her neighbors” were people who rented that place for a week and were now gone. He had a talk with the rental owner about it. But Karen? Karen had a virtual bear buffet in her yard: multiple bird feeders, a couple of large bags of bird seed on her back porch, and a deer feeding station she’d set up because, as she told the warden, she “liked to see the deer.” Karen got tickets for bear baiting and illegal feeding of wildlife, and almost talked herself into a couple of others by ranting at the warden about those tickets. We had a pretty good laugh over that.”

