A Strange Woman Kept Sitting In Her Parked Car In Front Of Her House, So She Decided To Ask What Was Going On

AITA for asking somebody why they are parking outside my house? “I (29F) work afternoon shifts. I leave my house at the same time each weekday. Over the last 2 weeks I’ve noticed an SUV with personalized plates parked just outside my house on the curb. I’ve lived in the same house for a few years and it’s a quiet neighbourhood. This car is not one I’ve seen here before.

It appears at around 1 – 2 pm each day. It’s always running, auto lights on and there is always a brunette woman (mid 30s?) sitting inside. She’s well within her rights to be there. It’s a public space. But just because I’ve never seen her before and she keeps appearing and just sitting there, not visiting anybody or seeming to be leaving the vehicle… I started to feel a little weirded out. And possibly because it’s right at my house, I feel like she watches me come and go. She gave me private investigator vibes, but I do have anxiety, so maybe not.

So today I had a day off and I had had enough of wondering. So, purely out of curiosity, I decided to go and speak to the woman in the car. As I went out there I noticed her raise her phone. (Taking a photo of me maybe?) I calmly went to her window and introduced myself to her. I mentioned that I noticed her in the area recently. I asked her if there was anything I can help with (kind of trying to be polite but find out who the heck she is).

She got extremely defensive and started to record me on her phone. She pointed to her back seat and told me I am waking her baby up. She told me she parks her car here under the shade of the tree (many trees in my area so I’m not sure this makes sense).

She explained that she can’t get her baby to sleep and he has severe back pain so she can’t hold the baby. The windows were decently tinted but I didn’t see a baby in the back. I can’t say for sure whether there was a baby in there or not, just that I never saw/heard one. The woman was very well dressed in a business shirt. Didn’t really look like a struggling mother to me, but then again, maybe she just loves to dress like that. I questioned her casually. Like why she was not parking at her own house? I asked her if she needed any help and she took offense. It just wasn’t adding up so I was asking a few questions like that. She got extremely angry and said I was a judgmental person for assuming she needs help. I didn’t mean it in that way at all. I’ve had babies and totally understand how hard it can be to get them to sleep, etc.

The defensiveness was a red flag to me though. None of it made sense. Maybe my anxiety and curiosity was misplaced and I should have stayed inside. I just couldn’t stand to feel watched for another second. It was driving me crazy. AITA for even talking to her?”

