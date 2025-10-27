October 27, 2025 at 2:55 am

A TikTokker Said His Landlord Is Trying To Evict Him Because Of His Dog

by Matthew Gilligan

man talking about being evicted

TikTok/@traveling.gay

Is this legal…?

A TikTokker named Diego posted a video on the social media platform and said that his landlord wants to evict him because of his dog.

man talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@traveling.gay

Diego said that his Rottweiler, Moose, is nothing but a gentle giant.

He told viewers, “I’m in actual disbelief. We just got a letter from leasing that our dog is being evicted. Our dog is being evicted. It has been a problem for like two months because the dog is a Rottweiler and sometimes he growls at people but he is, he doesn’t mean harm.”

Diego then said, “He’s so cute. He’s so nice. They told us we have to be gone by July 17.”

man talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@traveling.gay

Diego continued, “If he’s not gone by July 17, then we’re evicted by July 17.”

He added, “Has anyone else experienced this, what did you do? Because he’s like the nicest dog ever I’m gonna show you.”

photo of a dog

TikTok/@traveling.gay

Check out the video.

@traveling.gay

TIKTOK HELP ME AND MOOSE PLEASE #eviction #apartment #rottweiler

♬ original sound – traveling.gay

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 08 25 at 8.24.55 AM A TikTokker Said His Landlord Is Trying To Evict Him Because Of His Dog

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 08 25 at 8.25.14 AM A TikTokker Said His Landlord Is Trying To Evict Him Because Of His Dog

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 08 25 at 8.25.54 AM A TikTokker Said His Landlord Is Trying To Evict Him Because Of His Dog

This doesn’t seem fair at all…

