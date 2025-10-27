A TikTokker Said His Landlord Is Trying To Evict Him Because Of His Dog

Is this legal…?

A TikTokker named Diego posted a video on the social media platform and said that his landlord wants to evict him because of his dog.

Diego said that his Rottweiler, Moose, is nothing but a gentle giant.

He told viewers, “I’m in actual disbelief. We just got a letter from leasing that our dog is being evicted. Our dog is being evicted. It has been a problem for like two months because the dog is a Rottweiler and sometimes he growls at people but he is, he doesn’t mean harm.”

Diego then said, “He’s so cute. He’s so nice. They told us we have to be gone by July 17.”

Diego continued, “If he’s not gone by July 17, then we’re evicted by July 17.”

He added, “Has anyone else experienced this, what did you do? Because he’s like the nicest dog ever I’m gonna show you.”

Check out the video.

This doesn’t seem fair at all…

