A TikTokker Said She Feels Much Better After Only Listening To Classical Music

This sounds like a wonderful idea!

A woman named Dyme posted a video on TikTok and told viewers how listening to only classical music has made a big, positive impact on her life.

Dyme said, “So here’s an update of me just listening to baroque and classical music for a week straight.”

She said the plan was to stick to the regiment for a month and said, “No hip‑hop, nothing, nada.”

Dyme said, “I have a lot more mental clarity. I’m not as anxious. I take my time now.”

The TikTokker said she’s happier, and that she’s found some “peace.”

Dyme added that she’s not as interested in going to clubs and bars and instead has been frequenting parks and participating in calm activities.

If life is stressing you out, give this a shot!

