A Traveler Had To Stay In The Bathroom On A Flight Because She Had Food Poisoning

Friends, this sounds ROUGH.

A woman named Meghan posted a video on TikTok and got real with viewers about how food poisoning caused her to have a horrible experience on a flight.

Meghan was taking a multi-stop trip from Portugal to Indianapolis to attend a movie premiere when she said she realized something was seriously wrong with her stomach about 30 minutes before her plane landed in Newark, New Jersey.

She said she made it through customs and got on her next flight even though she was in great discomfort.

Meghan said, “I was just full-body sweating and crying. I can only imagine that’s what a contraction feels like.”

On her final flight, she finally broke down and bolted for a bathroom on the plane, where she remained for 90 minutes with diarrhea and vomiting.

After vomiting in the sink, she opened the bathroom door and cried for help.

A flight attendant answered Meghan’s call and gave the poor woman a barf bag in the bathroom.

Meghan was still in the bathroom as the plane began its descent and she remained there as the plane landed.

A flight attendant told Meghan that the next flight on the plane was canceled because a Hazmat team had to come in to clean the bathroom.

In case, you were wondering, Meghan did make it to the movie premiere.

Well, at least the story had a happy ending…

Here’s the video.

Meghan posted a follow-up video and said that she was in no way embarrassed by the story and that’s why she posted in on TikTok.

Yikes…what a nightmare!

