A Walmart Employee Shared Tips For How To Get Hired There. – ‘That’s not going to work at every store.’

by Matthew Gilligan

You looking for a job?

Well, if so, listen up!

A worker posted a video on TikTok and shared tips about how to get hired at a Walmart store, if you are so inclined.

The woman said, “A lot of people complain about not being able to get in at Walmart. The whole time they’re doing it wrong. There are loopholes.”

The first tip she offered was writing down “open availability up until orientation” on your application.

She then said that people shouldn’t call to check on the status of their application because you’ll be ignored.

The TikTokker said people should go to the store in person and say that they want to talk to a “coach” or a “team lead” from the department they’re interested in.

The woman continued by saying that people who want to work nights at Walmart should come in around 9 or 10 pm on Saturday nights because team leads will be around.

She said, “These are going to be the people that actually pull your application”

Next, the TikTokker said people should keep it brief when they meet with these folks because, “They have a job to get back to.”

She added that job seekers should say that they have open availability all throughout the hiring process, and should only give their real availability during orientation.

Next, she said people can apply and then walk into a store and say that they have an interview, even when they don’t.

She warned, “That’s not going to work at every store. If you’re looking to work at a smaller store, probably not.”

Good to know!

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person spoke up.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

This is good advice for all the job seekers out there!

