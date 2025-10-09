October 9, 2025 at 8:55 am

A White Castle Customer Was Prompted To Pay $15,400 In A Drive-Thru

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTok/@90daygrinder

Hey, I love White Castle (even though the closest one to my house is 329 miles away), but even I wouldn’t be willing to pay this much for some sliders!

A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers how he got a big shock when he placed an order in a White Castle AI drive-thru and was told he’d have to pay a hefty price for his meal.

TikTok/@90daygrinder

The man ordered a #12 combo meal in the drive-thru…and the AI system originally said he owed $147.60.

He said, “It says $147, why does it say that?”

But then, things got even weirder…

TikTok/@90daygrinder

The total on the drive-thru screen changed…

To $15,400!

The TikTokker said, “Bro, what the ****? Give me a team member. What the ****?”

TikTok/@90daygrinder

Check out the video.

@90daygrinder

Follow meeee 🙏🏽Ai at fast food is so stupid bro I swear get rid of this shit man #ai #fastfoodai #whitecastle #annoying

♬ original sound – 90daygrinder

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

That’s a bit steep, don’t you think…?

