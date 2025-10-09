A White Castle Customer Was Prompted To Pay $15,400 In A Drive-Thru
by Matthew Gilligan
Hey, I love White Castle (even though the closest one to my house is 329 miles away), but even I wouldn’t be willing to pay this much for some sliders!
A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers how he got a big shock when he placed an order in a White Castle AI drive-thru and was told he’d have to pay a hefty price for his meal.
The man ordered a #12 combo meal in the drive-thru…and the AI system originally said he owed $147.60.
He said, “It says $147, why does it say that?”
But then, things got even weirder…
The total on the drive-thru screen changed…
To $15,400!
The TikTokker said, “Bro, what the ****? Give me a team member. What the ****?”
Check out the video.
@90daygrinder
Follow meeee 🙏🏽Ai at fast food is so stupid bro I swear get rid of this shit man #ai #fastfoodai #whitecastle #annoying
And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.
That’s a bit steep, don’t you think…?
