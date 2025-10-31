A Worker On Her Lunch Break Refused To Share Her Table In A Park, And A Man Called Her Out For Being Rude

We all need our alone time…

And some of us need much more than others.

If you work in an office, that precious lunch break can be the time that sets the tone for the rest of your work day.

The person who wrote this story on Reddit wasn’t too keen on sharing her table with a stranger on her break.

Did she act like a jerk?

Read on and see what you think!

AITA for not letting anyone share my table at the park? “I work in a large city. When it’s nice out I usually like to eat lunch at a park near my office. It is a decent sized park with an ample amount of tables that anyone can use.

She found her spot…

On one particular lunch break, it was very nice out and the park was particularly crowded. I had to circle the park for a while before finding a free table. I sat and started to eat my lunch. My lunch spread and my handbag took up the majority of the table. A few minutes went by and a woman approached me, asking if she could sit. I said she could take a chair. It turned out I’d misunderstood her and she wanted to share the table.

Well, this was awkward…

I was taken aback, since of all the lunch breaks I spent sitting by myself in this park, this was the first time I’d ever been asked to share a table. The table, like the majority of tables around the park, was small, only around two feet across. One would see 2-3 friends/coworkers share tabes, but there wasn’t much personal space, and I really didn’t want to share with a stranger. I apologized and said I really preferred to eat alone. She looked dejected and left.

Nope!

Only a few minutes later, a man approached me, asking to share the table. I said sorry, I wanted to eat alone. He proceeded to put his belongings down anyway, saying that him asking was only a courtesy and he couldn’t believe I said actually said no. I was mad and I told him that he could do what I did and circle park till a table opened up. He called me a ***** and went off on me saying he’d just needed the table for a minute to fix his belongings. I went silent, wanting this interaction to end. He ended up apologizing to me, and I said sorry as well, just to get him to leave me alone. AITA for not wanting to share my table with strangers? I’d always share a table at like a cafe with only a few tables, or if the tables were large, but in this situation I think I’m entitled to my personal space. This park has approximately 100 tables, one was bound to free up for them. If not, there are more tables a few blocks over.”

Can you blame her for wanting some privacy on her lunch break?

