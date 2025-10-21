A Pastor Put A Roku Device In The Wrong TV For A Youth Program, So A Youth Minister Yelled At Him And Said He Was Being Disrespectful

When you are in charge, you often have to take care of tasks that the people who report to you need done.

What would you do if a youth minister asked for a Roku for the kid’s TV, but you accidently put it in the wrong one?

That is what happened to the minister in this story, but the youth minister freaked out on him and said it was disrespectful to put it in the wrong TV.

AITA for installing a Roku stick in the wrong TV? I’m a pastor of a church and our children’s minister requested a Roku stick for our TV in the child’s ministry room.

I got one and installed it on a TV in the basement because that’s where the kids meet. However, I installed it on the wrong TV, there was another tv in the room where the kids meet.

When the children’s minister saw the Roku on the wrong TV, she freaked out and said she felt so disrespected and that I don’t know anything about the children’s ministry nor do I care about it. When I said that was not a fair criticism, I just didn’t know where the kids were when they watched videos, she said I should just let her complain and think what I want about her afterwards.

She said I was not a good manager because I didn’t know we had 3 TVs down there and I should have got the right one. So, I am perplexed by all this.

Others have said they can see where she’s coming from, that I should have got the TV right. AITA?

