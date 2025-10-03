American Airlines Traveler Said They Accidentally Charged Her $3,600 And She Can’t Get A Refund
by Matthew Gilligan
$3,600 ain’t chump change, you know what I’m saying?
That’s a lot of money and can make a HUGE difference in most peoples’ lives.
And this TikTokker knows all about it.
Her name is Katie and she posted a video and told viewers how things went sideways when she was mistakenly charged a large amount of money by American Airlines.
Katie said she was supposed to be charged $386 for her infant to fly on her lap to Japan, but instead, she was accidentally charged a whopping $3,600.
Katie told American Airlines customer service what happened, but her refund kept getting delayed and delayed.
A month later, Katie still hadn’t received her money.
A customer service worker told her, “American Airlines is a really big company with a lot of customers, so we can’t get to everybody immediately.”
Katie added, “I spoke with a representative and they told me that they are not going to refund me because Japan Airlines checked me in under the ticket that I was charged.”
Here’s the video.
Katie posted a follow-up video and said that, partly because her viral TikTok video got the ball rolling, American Airlines agreed to refund her money.
She said, “I hate that the only way I was able to recoup my money was by posting a video, and I was lucky enough for it to go viral and for American to see it.”
Katie added, “And now I can sleep easier at night knowing that I haven’t lost almost $4,000 that never should have been taken out of my account in the first place.”
Bravo!
And here’s what folks said on TikTok.
Yeah, they made a HUGE mistake.
