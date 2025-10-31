An Animal Lover Was Confronted At A Dog Park By A Rude Man Who Didn’t Want Other Animals Interfering With The Photo Shoot He Was Doing With His Dog

As the saying goes…

People are strange!

And that goes for certain folks at dog parks, too!

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit and see what you think about a guy who behaved in a truly bizarre way.

Dog park mishap. “I don’t have a dog and neither does my sister but I regularly take her to the dog park because we both love dogs. Most of the dogs there know me and are pretty fond of me there and there’s this one dog in particular who really took a liking to me. I’m there the same time as him so I say hi.

There was a new guy on the scene…

Suddenly a total jerk appears. He is there to take pictures with his dog and is absolutely annoyed at the fact that other dogs are coming up to sniff him and his dog. He’s just short of kicking them away. So the dog that’s my buddy comes over to aforementioned jerk and he says “hey are you gonna do something about this?” I said “what are you talking about?”

Dude, it’s a DOG PARK.

He said “get this under control. I’m here to take pictures and I don’t need all these dogs around my [dog’s name] .” I said “what do you want me to do?” He said “get your dog under control. It’s attacking me and my [dog’s name]!” By attacking I’m sure he meant “sniffing his toes and his dog’s butt. Anyway I say “not my dog, bro.” The owner came over and they had a shouting match. The whole park, in a demonstration of unity, ganged up on him and made it known that he is reprehensible. He left. He forgot his dog. I played with him for half an hour until the jerk realized that he forgot him and came back. He yelled at me for harassing his pooch and left with his dog. I feel bad for the dog.”

This guy sounds like a real piece of work…

