An Apartment Dweller’s Neighbor Wanted Her To Move Her Car So His Granddaughter’s Friend Could Park There, But She Won’t Do It Because It’s Open Parking

These days, I feel like parking causes just as much conflict among people as politics and religion…

Okay, that might be a bit of an exaggeration, but you have to admit that it’s pretty ugly out there in parking lots across the world!

Check out what happened this time in this story from Reddit…

AITA for not moving our parked car? “I live in a unit complex where there is extra resident/visitor parking, a row of 6 spaces near the entrance and a single one at the other end of the driveway (11 units total). We have two cars. One is garaged, the other sits in the single space at the end. Have done this for 3 months. It’s registered and drivable but we haven’t used it in that time as my husband has been working on it and catches public transport to work. Everyone has a single garage, some units don’t use theirs or have multiple cars to their residence.

Today, the granddad (GD) of the owner of Unit 6 (U6) came and knocked on my door and asked if the parked car was ours. Me: Yes, why? GD: I want you to move it, my granddaughter’s (U6) friends can’t park there. It’s for visitors. Me: No, we live here and we can park there. Repeat several times, emotions rising each time.

Me: I don’t want to have this conversation (I closed the door). GD: you will have this conversation because I’ll report it and have it towed! I call my husband who lets body corp know. They add it to the file of complaints. U6 and GD have been making demands since U6 moved in about 4 months ago. A couple of hours later GD returns. GD: It seems I’ve upset a few people and I wanted to say sorry. Me: I’m sorry too, I just didn’t expect such a confrontation.

GD: Yes, well I am sorry, but I just want you to know you’re wrong. It’s for visitors and not permanent parking and actually you should park on the street. Me: No GD: Well you could park at the other end where there’s more spaces because my granddaughter can’t use it.

Me: It’s communal parking on a first come, first served basis. If that space is not available, U6’s friends can park where there is a space and walk an extra 20 meters. GD: Ha! Got ya! If they can walk 20 meters, why can’t you? Me: Because we’re already parked there and there’s no time limit on us staying there so what you’re really asking for is a favor and neighborly co-operation but you’ve approached it entirely the wrong way, so I’m not feeling especially cooperative after this. Also important to note is that U6 had been parking on the grass next to our car and was recently told not to by body corp, so I believe GD was trying to intimidate me with imaginary “visitor parking” rules when really U6 just wanted parking closer to her unit. AITA for not moving our car to a space further away from the most of the units?”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

First come, first served parking isn’t a difficult concept to understand…

