Angry Lady Demands To Get Inside Before The Store Is Open, But The Only Employee On Duty Refuses To Break The Rules

Lady lies about me in front of me to a line of customers A few weeks ago (mid December) I had an older lady come to my door 15 minutes before I opened the store. I work at a mail and packing shipping chain. She was banging on the door and yelling for me to open it but I kindly told her I don’t open until 8 which is in 15 minutes. I can’t have her in there because my safe is open and I’m counting money. After 5 minutes she stops yelling and walks away.

About an hour later she comes back while I’m in the back printing a label that someone emailed. I have a line of about 10 people and I’m working by myself. Everytime I hear the doorbell I yell “Hi, I’ll be right with you!” I hear screaming so I finish hitting print and go out to the front. I go out there and it’s the same lady from earlier. She’s screaming complaining to my other customers that I opened late and wouldn’t let her in.

They’re already defending me because they’re regulars and know I work alone for over half the day. The non-regulars are defending me because I’m running back and forth and have already cleared 15+ people, by myself, from the line that had just been reaching the door. She’s saying “She wouldn’t let me in. She was 30 minutes late and was discriminating against me! She isn’t doing her job! She’s just a lazy teenager! I’m going to call corporate and her boss! There were 5 other people out there and they’re going to call corporate too!”

I calmly looked at her and said “ma’am, you came 15 minutes before I opened demanding to be let in. My boss and corporate will let you know that not only do I not have to let you in, I’m NOT ALLOWED to let you in early. The times are clearly stated on the door. You came early then got mad at me for following the rules of my job.” She then SLAMS down what she needs handled (cutting in line). The thing age needed that was SO important she screamed at the door? A letter to drop in the mail that already had postage.

THERE’S A MAIL DROP OUTSIDE OF MY FRONT DOOR SHE COULD’VE USED. She continued screaming the entire time she was in my store, slammed her SINGLE LETTER on the counter, angrily tells “MERRY CHRISTMAS” and stomps out. I got tipped a total of 64 dollars from all the other customers from what I have to put up with and they all left me great reviews later in the day. My job has made me start to hate little old ladies.

