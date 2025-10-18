Manager Refused To Let Sick Employee Work From Home, So The Employee Took The Day Off And Refused To Do Any Work

It’s insane how some office policies make no sense at all!

Imagine having a job where you are allowed to work from home some days but not others.

If you weren’t feeling well, would you take a sick day, or would you ask to work from home?

In this story, an employee is in this situation and asks to work from home.

When that’s not approved, he has another idea.

Work from home only allowed on “approved” days or else put in a leave? Sure. My company is very strict about having us work from the office (WFO) with only one designated WFH day during the week.

Honestly, it weird because it’s an advertising agency which deals with social media marketing, something that can be done remotely, but never mind. They require us to use a vacation day if we want to work remotely on any other day.

I wasn’t feeling well one day and requested to WFH, even though it was a WFO day.

I assured them I could complete all my tasks from home, but my request was denied. Since it was a scheduled leave day according to company policy, I took the day off and rested.

Later, when my workload became urgent, my manager messaged me asking me to get it done. I politely reminded them that per company policy, since I had requested a leave day, it meant I wouldn’t be working.

This guy knew how to set his boundaries with his manager.

Working from home is not the same as a vacation day.

