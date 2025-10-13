Baby Had A Blowout While Dad Was In Charge, So When Mom Returned, He Got Mad At Her For Not Cleaning Up

Imagine being married and having a baby. If the baby has a messy diaper, who should clean it up?

Should it be the parent that’s in charge at that moment, or should it always be the mom?

In this story, one wife and mom got into an argument with her husband over baby poop, and it escalated pretty quickly when he grabbed her phone.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not cleaning up a blowout? My husband told me I can go take a girls’ night (gone 5 hrs + overnight), but I said no since he seemed stressed from work(wfh) and as a sahm it’s my job to be with the baby! The baby barely slept last night. I was up from 3 to 5am, then back up at 7. My husband had an interview today, so he slept in the other room. I took care of everything in the morning, and afterward I told him how tired I was and asked if I could nap during his lunch.

That was nice of him!

He said, “Go sleep now, and into my lunch”. I tried to nap, but the baby was screaming, so it wasn’t really restful. After an hour, I got up and took over again. While I went to the bathroom, my husband put the baby down for his nap. Which was great, since he usually sleeps 1–2 hrs. I asked if I could run out for gas and groceries while the baby slept, and he said yes.

She came back to a mess.

When I got back (about 10–15 minutes later than expected), they were waiting at the door. I come back and my husband is telling me about this blowout and I notice the poo on the play mat. And I ask oh are you going to clean that up? And he’s like well I didn’t get a chance too because I cleaned him up and then we went to greet you.

She really thinks he should’ve cleaned up the baby poo.

Now this is where I get a little frustrated because cleaning this would help me since now I have to unload the groceries and watch the baby( which is fine because I’m used to it), but just clean the poo? Like the baby pooped on your watch? When the baby poops on my watch I clean it ALL up. Granted yes this is my “job”. He says he’ll do it when he gets of work.

They ended up arguing. It didn’t help that she was exhausted.

An argument starts two hours later bc he then asks what I’m doing because it looks like I’m not doing anything so why didn’t I clean up . I haven’t felt well today since getting no sleep and just been a bumpy day so I needed some help. The argument escalated to cursing (starting from me) because I was just so done of hearing what do I do all day when I’ve been like a switch flipped to ON for ten months straight. He said that now that I passed my NCLEX what else do I have to do?

She was glad when he left her alone.

I said how crazy you say this because when I was studying he would always say “what do you have to do, just study?” So then he locked himself in his room and I was like great whatever I’m so tired atp like leave me alone. I start grabbing things of the kitchen counter because I’m just stress cleaning and he comes out and grabs my phone. He then proceeds to say you don’t get this. Like he’s my dad punishing me? Then he starts saying that he paid for this phone (my parents still pay for my phone plan) and that he’s going to take out the SIM card.

She tried to stop him.

I start grabbing his shirt, he runs away to the balcony and then threatens to drop my phone form two stories. Then he does.. into the bushes. So am I the original jerk for not cleaning up the poop? Should I have just done it and saved myself this argument?

This whole thing started with her husband telling her to go on a girls’ night.

She should’ve said yes. She needs that break.

Or better yet, she needs to book a hotel for herself just to get a good night sleep away from the baby and let her husband handle everything.

He was a real jerk for what he did to her phone. That was uncalled for.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Baby poop is not the problem.

This person tells her to leave.

Her husband was completely out of line.

Here’s another vote for divorce.

This person calls the husband psycho.

This is not normal behavior.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.