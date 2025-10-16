Babysitter Watched A Child For Four Days Without Compensation, So She Began Planning How To Make The Parents Pay Her Fairly

Looking after someone else’s child is a huge responsibility, and it’s only fair to expect fair pay in return.

But one babysitter found herself staring down a problem she never expected — a parent dodging payment week after week.

Is she wrong to stand up and demand payment, or should she continue to let it slide?

WIBTA if I refuse to babysit due to lack of payment?? A friend of mine babysits kids in her home daily as her source of income. However, she just had a baby last week, so I’m currently “subbing” in my home until she is off maternity leave due to me not currently having a job.

It’s been mostly great, but one of the parents has failed to pay me. I kept their three-year-old for 4 days for what I thought was a more than reasonable price. I only charge $30 a day per kid. At the end of that week, I received no payment. The following week they didn’t bring her to me, however they plan to bring her this week.

I’ve had two conversations with them since then about how much they owe me. I know it’s not a lot of money (only $120), but I’m a single mom of two and I’m not really making much money by watching these kids. The amount I charge mostly goes to groceries to feed them.

If they bring her to me, AITA if I refuse to allow them to leave her if they don’t pay me at drop-off??

This commenter seems to think these parents are knowingly taking advantage of her.

This single mom is entitled to this money, and she shouldn’t be afraid to ask for it.

Other childcare places most definitely wouldn’t tolerate this.

This babysitter already put in the time and did the work, so she deserves to be paid for it.

If the parents can’t respect her time and efforts, then it’s time they move on to another babysitter.

