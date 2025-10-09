Birthday Girl Felt Forgotten By Her Family On Her Special Day, But When She Confronted Everyone In Anger, It Only Made Matters Worse

Most people expect at least a little recognition on their birthday, even if it’s just a small gesture.

So when one woman’s passed by without even a crumb of effort from her family, she couldn’t help but call them out.

But the way she went about it proved rather controversial.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for lashing out about not getting any birthday presents? So my (25F) birthday was the day before yesterday, and while my siblings and father wished me happy birthday, they didn’t get me anything.

Seriously—not even a cake. I had to go and buy myself one.

It felt like a slap in the face, especially considering the efforts she always went to for them.

Now I’m always on top of getting everyone else things for their birthdays and making sure their days are special, even though I make the least money in the family.

So the day after my birthday, I got a little upset and I confronted them about it. They wouldn’t answer me, so I got heated and started yelling at them.

Now she’s the bad guy.

Now I feel like an AH for yelling at my family, and they’re mad at me. AITA for expecting presents on my birthday?

She didn’t expect a parade of presents, but their silence still stung.

What did Reddit think?

Seems like the gift giving part of the familial relationship is now over.

It’s time to stop giving more than she’s getting.

There’s some nuance to this situation.

According to this commenter, expectations for birthdays should be lowered once you reach adulthood.

This user seems to think the other redditors are being too hard on her.

At the end of the day, she’s allowed to be disappointed, even if some didn’t approve of her methods.

Perhaps her family would be more receptive to her disappointment if she used a gentler tone.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.