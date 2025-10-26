Boy Was Playing Basketball In The Street In Front Of His House, But One Of His Neighbor’s Started Silently Recording Him

Imagine living in a suburban neighborhood, but you don’t have a basketball court or park nearby.

AITA? Neighbour recording me while i’m playing basketball infront of my house at night I want to know if I’m a jerk for what happened last night, and it still bothers me even after coming back from school. So i was outside my house just playing some basketball on the road and dribbling (around 10:30 pm, a bit late i know, but there weren’t any parks near me and it was late but i had to get some practice in) . I wasn’t bothering anyone and completely minding my own business just dribbling the ball between my legs here and there. There weren’t any cars since i live in the suburb area of the city but even if there were, i moved out the way without any issues. Nobody really was bothered by my presence my entire 15-30 minutes outside, except for 1 lady just 2 houses ahead of me.

She was a middle aged (presumably white) woman. At first she was constantly looking at me from her window but i didn’t really mind it too much. But then i got a bit nervous and started looking towards her direction more to figure out whats the issue. She then went inside. I was slightly weirded out but didn’t think much and continued to dribble and practice (ONCE AGAIN, minding my own business, bothering nobody at all).

5 seconds later she comes out with her phone pointed directly towards me while i’m playing. Now at that point i was not only extremely nervous, but got scared as well. I wasn’t on her property or anything like that if thats what you’re thinking. i was on the public street. I continued to do my thing, knowing i did nothing wrong and that she can record me all she wants, post me in her little facebook group and frame me with whatever false / made up nonsense she believes will get her a couple likes and attention online.

I went back inside after 10 minutes and saw she was still recording me, but didn’t care much and went inside. flipped her little camera off though before i went in.🖕 I just want you guy’s thoughts and opinions as to whether i did the right thing or not cuz i KNOW for a fact these scenarios always have the OP in wrong in some way, so i’m completely open to any criticism on my own side! i might in the wrong so i’m completely open to all sorts of thoughts on this matter! I know this is a long rant but i really want some thoughts on this other than my own to know where i stand 🙏 Really appreciate any comments i receive 🙏🙏

This person points out that he was on a public street, so he doesn’t have a right to privacy.

Another person points out that a basketball isn’t exactly quiet.

Here’s a similar comment.

It would’ve been less creepy if the neighbor had just talked to him.

Hopefully he’ll find a more reasonable hour to practice basketball.

