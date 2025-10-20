Boyfriend Is Convinced The Screenwriter For His Girlfriend’s Group Project Used AI To Write The Script, But His Girlfriend Thinks That’s Ridiculous

The “creative” use of AI is an ongoing debate that has only been intensifying.

How would you feel if you were a creative and knew your partner was utilizing generative AI for their art?

One guy recently took to Reddit for insight on this exact predicament. Here are the details.

AITA for pointing out that the script for my girlfriend’s film project was generated by AI?

My girlfriend (21F) and I (21M) are both film students.

We met on campus at a community college, but she has since moved about an hour away to go to university, while I remained.

She is an editor, whereas I do more screenwriting and directing.

We still see each other every weekend and I am expecting to see her in about 3 days.

He noticed a big problem with the project she’s working on.

For her courses, she hopped onto a project as with a concept I thought was pretty neat, and I volunteered to donate my gear to the film and possibly act in it.

She was enthusiastic about that idea and offered to send me the script once the first draft was completed by their screenwriter, which brings us to now.

She sends me the script and it’s very clearly almost entirely AI, and poorly prompted AI at that.

I showed it to a close friend of mine and he agreed that it was almost certainly not written by a human.

Yikes, that can’t be fun news to break.

After getting that second opinion, I waited until the morning and mentioned to her that it is my firm belief that the script was written by AI.

She immediately went on the defense.

The conversation ended on a sour note as she claimed that she only sent me the script because she was excited about the project and I was ruining it for her.

Sounds like this guy is between a rock and a hard place.

A few hours later we talked about it again, and when I mentioned the AI once more, she told me to prove it, in which I showed her all of the red flags and even showed her where I believed the “screenwriter” had entered new prompts between copying and pasting.

I urged her to at least mention it to the director so that if AI had to be used, it would at least be used with transparency. But instead I was told that she “didn’t want to cause problems in the group”, “How do I know that their screenwriter doesn’t just write like that”, and questioning why “I can’t just support her”.

Seems like she might be in denial.

I agreed to drop the subject, and told her I’d still be willing to provide the gear should they need it, but how as a screenwriter, the use of pure generative AI like that is a bit of a moral issue for me.

Meanwhile, she’s hurt that she can’t talk to me about her project anymore and I fear that she feels that my support is conditional.

To be honest, I’m feeling like maybe I pushed it too far, and should have maybe dropped it at her first denial, but I’m not sure.

I also want to be able to support her through her education, but I’m having a hard time supporting this project, and I’m unsure how to balance the two.

This dilemma is surely a sign of the times. Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say.

Plenty of folks gave valid warnings.



Many didn’t mince words about AI.



Others questioned the girlfriend’s skillset.



And finally, a few folks validated the original poster.



Hope she can come up with a prompt that will save their relationship.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.