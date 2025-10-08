Boyfriend Wants Mom To Come Visit For A While, But Girlfriend Says She’s Just Way Too Busy For A Houseguest

You might be surprised at just how many of these stories boil down to a guy being stuck between his partner and making his mom happy.

AITA Because I told my boyfriend his mom couldn’t stay with us? I (24F) have been with my boyfriend (28M) for about three years, and we’ve lived together in our house for a little over a year. I’m in my last year of college, which means my schedule is packed: I’m taking intense classes, doing an internship, and working weekends. Basically, I’m working seven days a week with no real breaks. Plus a strict sleep schedule so I don’t have a menty b.

Then came the request.

My boyfriend told me his mom is planning on visiting and wants to stay at each of her kids’ houses. He asked if I’d be okay with her staying with us, and I told him this isn’t a good time.

And why is that, exactly?

I love his mom, that’s not the issue. The problem is that I’m too busy right now to host or even just have company in the house. He insists I won’t have to entertain her, but he also works a second job Monday through Wednesday nights, which would leave me home with her alone those three nights. Also just a side note the guest bedroom is directly next to ours and she has the worst sleep apnea I have ever seen and I can’t afford to lose sleep.

Seems reasonable enough. But he didn’t see it that way.

I suggested she came closer to Christmas when I’m on break, and it would work much better. But he got upset, saying he doesn’t understand why I can’t just make it work now. AITA?

