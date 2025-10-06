Bride-To-Be’s Mom Demanded Her Fiancé Change Out Of Jeans Before A Venue Visit, But Then The Bride Pointed Out Her Mom Was Wearing Yoga Pants

Weddings are supposed to bring people together, but sometimes the smallest details spark the biggest fights.

So, what would you do if your fiancé showed up in jeans to a casual pre-wedding event, and your mom freaked out about it, telling you to make him change? Would you go along with your mother’s wishes? Or would you refuse and risk drama?

In the following story, one bride-to-be deals with this exact dilemma and decides to push back against her mother. Here’s what happened.

AITA for not telling my fiancé to not wear jeans to an event? My fiancé and I are getting married at a country club. My parents used to be members there around 25 years ago. My mom mentioned once that when she was a member there, they had a dress code and you weren’t allowed to wear jeans. She said I should put in our wedding FAQ that guests shouldn’t wear jeans. I told her I wouldn’t specify about jeans since it already says our wedding dress code was formal.

It all started when she turned her mother’s words around on her.

Fast-forward to this weekend. Our venue was having a little event where you could come in and see some different table-setting options and talk to some different local vendors. It was an open-house type of event. Before heading to the event, I went with my parents, my fiancé, and his parents out to lunch. My fiancé was wearing a nice pair of jeans (I didn’t think anything of it), but before we headed over to the event, my mom was freaking out to me about how he was wearing jeans and she didn’t know if they would even let him inside. I told her it would be totally fine and pointed out that she was wearing yoga pants, so it was not an issue. After the event, I asked her what she thought of the venue (it was her first time seeing the wedding space).

Now, she’s upset and won’t leave her room.

She just said that she didn’t like how I pointed out that she wore yoga pants and that I should’ve remembered to tell him not to wear jeans. I said sorry about the yoga pants comment, that I didn’t mean it was a bad outfit; I just meant that none of us were dressed up super fancy since it wasn’t a super fancy event. I said I honestly forgot what she had said about jeans about two months ago, and she said, “How could you forget that?!” Then, I told her that I wished we could’ve just done something nice for my wedding without her getting upset about something. She then told my dad that I said that she “ruins everything about my wedding” (not what I said). Now she’s pretty much icing me out and won’t leave her bedroom. AITA?

