Bride’s Friend Wants To Bring Her Boyfriend As A Plus One, But She Refuses Because He’s The Ex Who Once Broke Her Heart
A bride-to-be explained that one of her friends is dating the man she cut out of her life four years ago after an emotionally damaging breakup.
When the friend asked to bring him as her plus one to the wedding, the bride refused—citing both her own discomfort and her fiancé’s firm “no exes at weddings” rule.
Read on for the story.
AITA for not giving a plus one to my friend’s bf who I dated 4 years ago?
Pretty self explanatory: one of my friends (we hang out at birthdays of mutual friends and occasional holiday events but don’t talk outside these events) has been dating someone I dated 4 years who broke me emotionally and cause a lot of issues until I cut him out of my life.
They are now at the point of being wedding plus ones and she is upset that I don’t want to give her a plus one for someone I consider an ex.
Oh, really?
She knows the past with us too so it makes it even more frustrating.
My fiancé also says no and the he wouldn’t be comfortable having someone he never met at our wedding let alone an ex (quitting how I Met your mother here, no exes at weddings).
Fair enough.
She’s relentless and now has some of bridesmaids (the 2 close to her) making me feel bad.
AITA for refusing to budge and not extending her the plus one?
When an ex is still haunting your guest list, “no plus one” might be the only happily-ever-after.
