Bridesmaid Demanded To Include Her Service Dog In The Ceremony, And The Bride’s Refusal Left Their Friendship Hanging By A Thread

Planning a wedding means juggling expectations, and sometimes those expectations clash… hard.

In one bride’s case, planning her special day soon turned into a headache when one of her bridesmaids insisted on her service dog being part of the wedding.

But when the bride refused, it seemed like her bridesmaid was prepared to back out altogether.

AITA – Do not want a service dog to participate in my wedding. I’m (28F) getting married in the spring. I’ve asked one of my best friends to be one of my bridesmaids. She has a service dog for PTSD. I respect her dog and am glad she has it in her life.

But while she respects it, she knows she’s not a huge fan of dogs.

My fiancé and I don’t particularly care for dogs, and we’ve decided we don’t want her service dog in our photos or in the ceremony.

When I asked her, she got excited and immediately said her dog could wear something to match the rest of the bridesmaids.

She tried to immediately set the record straight with her friend.

That’s when I explained that the dog could come to the wedding but wouldn’t be an active participant in the day. We don’t want it in photos or in the ceremony. It could go to the photos but not be in them. It’ll be off to the side for the 10–15 minute ceremony. In preliminary discussions with our photographer, we’ve brought this up.

But her friend wasn’t understanding at all.

She did not take it well. She called me an AH and ableist, and it was not a constructive conversation after the ask. She hasn’t accepted my offer to be a bridesmaid, but also hasn’t declined formally. AITA?

There’s a huge difference between her dog attending the wedding and her dog being in the wedding.

What did Reddit think?

For this commenter, their NTA judgment is a no-brainer.

Many naysayers may have just been missing the full story.

Maybe her friend has ulterior motives for making such a scene.

If you understand how service dogs are supposed to work, then her friend’s request makes no sense.

It seems like some friendships can’t handle even the simplest pushback.

If her friend can’t accept her boundaries, then maybe it’s best she doesn’t come.

