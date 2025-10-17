Bridesmaid Urges The Bride To Coordinate The Bachelorette Weekend, But She Dropped The Ball And Now She Doesn’t Want To Go

Usually bridesmaids are near and dear to the bride and so are willing to do more for her than for other friends.

AITA for backing out of my friend’s bachelorette weekend? Me and this friend, we’ll call her A, have been friends for around 15 years. She was in my wedding a few years back as a bridesmaid and now I have the honor of being in hers.

But the planning has been a problem from the start.

It is also important to mention that I am currently pregnant with my first child, I found out I was pregnant a week after she got engaged.

A got engaged in March. Around April I started talking to her about her bachelorette weekend and she said she wanted a beach weekend in October. I said to let me know when you pick out your other bridesmaids and we’ll start planning. This is where the issues started. A doesn’t want to have a maid of honor, so none of the three bridesmaids were wanting to plan anything. I told A repeatedly that she needed to add us all to a group chat because none of the three bridesmaids have ever met and one lives in a different state.

Yet she still won’t be considerate.

A never made a group chat or shared phone numbers until this past weekend (mid September). Next issue, A told me around July that instead of having it at the beach, she would like to have it at my house and just eat and get drunk with her friends. Again, I told her that was no issue as I love playing bartender and hosting. So since July, every time me and A have spoken about her bachelorette weekend, it has been under the pretense of having it at my house. Next issue, the last time I saw A a couple of weeks ago, she wanted to change the month of the trip. She is getting married in February. Here is where it is important that I’m pregnant. I’m due the first week of December.

Her friend had the audacity to be even even less reasonable.

She asked if we could do it in November and I said between my baby shower, Thanksgiving, and being nine months pregnant, I would not be able to attend. She said obviously December is out of the question, then told me that “We could definitely do it in January because you’ll be free by then!” I told her no, I’d be only a month postpartum, there’s no way I could do that. A said okay, we will stick with October because I want you there. Now that we have the group chat made, nobody still wanted to be the one to head the planning as far as picking the weekend and such. I went to A and told her that she didn’t have to pick a MOH, but she needed to at least pick one person to be her second to take control of planning.

What happened next was the final straw.

She asked me to be the planner. I said no problem, that made the most sense since it was going to be at my house anyway. I verified with her that the plan was to do it at my house in October, just to make sure before I start talking with these girls. She tells me “I want a weekend at the beach or something, in October or something. Nothing crazy.” She was giving me a month to plan a beach trip. I do not have an extra $400 laying around plus the $100 that I have to spend on bridesmaid’s dress by November. So I told her that I couldn’t afford it, and that I would not be planning or attending the trip. AITA for backing out?

